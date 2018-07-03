What To Buy And When This Summer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Take advantage of the patriotic deals this week from clothing to mattresses, and appliances.

Experts at nerd wallet say skip the back to school supplies. Late August or early September are when the best deals are, despite stores beginning their sales this month.

Get your summer clothing! They have been out for a while so take advantage, but only get them if there's a sale.

Experts also say skip buying a lawn mower. They'll be much cheaper in the months to come.

Finally, book a trip for later this summer. On average buying a flight for August will be cheaper than buying one for this month. The cheapest travel day coming up according to CheapAir.com is on August 1.