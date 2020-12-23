What small businesses need to know about the possible stimulus package

In a video released on social media Tuesday night, President Trump said he might not sign a $900 billon COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress Monday night, telling lawmakers it needs to be amended.

The current measure includes $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans.



“Based on what has been shared with us and announced by the Treasury Department yesterday, those $600 economic impact payments could be received as early as the beginning of next week. The treasury really has a goal of getting those out before the end of the year,” First Premier Bank Senior Vice President of Relationship Banking Tony Nour said.



But President Trump says that sum is not enough, calling on lawmakers to increase the direct payments and decrease how much could go to foreign countries. The measure passed by congress also includes another $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“To help the businesses that need a little more support, that’s really what it’s designed to do,” Jaime Wood, the District Director for the South Dakota Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration said.



Thousands of South Dakota business owners applied for the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program this spring and early summer.



“A high majority of the loans that we originated, we’re seeing full forgiveness of those loans, which meant that those dollars went to pay employees, to pay rent, to do the things that the program intended,” Tony Nour with First Premier Bank said.



Nour says this new relief package would make the forgiveness process easier, especially for loans less than $150,000.



“That’s going to be simplified to less than a one-page attestation,” Nour said.



The package passed by Congress also includes a tax break for business owners who utilized PPP dollars and adds a clarification to the Economic Injury Disaster Loans.



“Originally it was designed to be subtracted from the Paycheck Protection Program, now there’s language that it could be forgiven, the entire grant,” Wood said.



Wood says this new aid package would also give those businesses still struggling another opportunity for aid.



“There is a chance that people who still need a little bit more help, that they can come back and get more,” Wood said.



“For those businesses hardest hit it’s a chance to apply for a second round which would be for those that had a reduction in revenues greater than 25 percent,” Nour said.

First time applicants can also get in on this new round of the PPP, which could roll out in just a couple of weeks if President Trump signs off on the package passed by Congress.