What shorter holiday shopping season means for retailers and shoppers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving was just two weeks ago, but now there’s less than two weeks until Christmas. With just two more weekends of shopping before the holiday, we find out what this shorter holiday shopping season has meant for area retailers and shoppers in Friday’s Your Money Matters.

“Yes a lot shorter, it gets really busy on the weekend just because that’s when a lot of people like to be out and shopping,” Kirkland’s Store Manager Angie Dey said.

“It has been a lot shorter time, then with the snow and just everything,” Marlene Gerber, a holiday shopper in from Larchwood, IA said.

With just four shopping weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas, many shoppers are doing more than just weekend shopping to get all of their gifts in time.

“We still have so many customers coming in, they’re coming in more throughout the week,” Stacey Malmgren, Co-owner of Love Marlow clothing boutique said. “We have a lot of customers looking for specific pieces, like holiday outfits.”

“Our buy online pick up in store has increased this year from last just because it was a newer opportunity. There are a lot of people doing that as well so they can come in when they’re in a hurry,” Dey said.

“There are so many pretty things at Christmas time,” Gerber said. ” I really do enjoy it.”

Even with the rush, shoppers like Gerber are enjoying the holiday shopping season, taking advantage of every opportunity they can to shop.

“This is probably about my sixth shopping trip, we have 20 some grand children, so we have a lot of shopping,” Gerber said.

It’s the kind of repeat business retailers count on this time of year.

“Sometimes they’ll come each day depending on what the deal is,” Dey said.

Officials with Lake Lorraine say retailers make a big push these final 12 days of Christmas, driving more in-store traffic for shoppers to ensure they have their gifts under the tree in time for Christmas.

“During the holidays they do daily deals and have coupons on the weekends, just to encourage more shopping,” Dey said.

Time is running out if you plan to ship any of your holiday gifts. Friday is the deadline for UPS select ground packages to arrive by Christmas. Saturday December 14th is the U.S. Postal Service’s regular ground shipping deadline. December 16th is deadline for Fed Ex ground shipping.