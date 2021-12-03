Western Mall tenants notified of pending ownership change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Western Mall in Sioux Falls may soon have new owners.

Tenants have told KELOLAND News they’ve been informed the building is in the process of being sold to new owners.

While the sale is not complete, the tenants say they were told there will not be any changes to rent and operations will continue as usual.

According to the Western Mall Facebook page, it is home to more than 50 tenants ranging from a movie theater, restaurants, eyebrow threading, retail sales, massage and more.

A spokesperson for the building’s current owner, Furniture Mart USA founder Bill Hinks, says they don’t want to comment on the sale as negotiations are still ongoing.

KELOLAND News spoke with several tenants. In Your Money Matters at 10, hear from them about the impact Hinks has had on improving the mall over the past 20 years.