A local bank is making a big investment in its employees; First National Bank recently kicked off a well being initiative.

"We know a lot of people think well being is wellness and it's just physical, but that's not the case," First National Bank Employee Development Manager Angie Woolridge said.

Woolridge said it's more than another office wellness challenge. First National Bank is working to make sure all 270 of its employees understand what it takes to fully focus on improving their well being.

"The book we've given to all of the employees talks about those five essential elements, there's physical, financial, social, community and career, and it's all about balance," First National Bank Mortgage Banker and Well Being Committee Chair Chase Hoffman said.

The company kicked off the initiative by having all employees read the book 'Well Being: Five Essential Elements' and also surveying where they stand in those areas right now.