Wedding costs hurt relationships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cost of getting married is going up. According to Brides.com, the average cost of a wedding in 2017 was 27,000 dollars. In 2018, that jumped to 44,000 dollars. We find out how friends of the bride and groom are also taking a brunt of the financial burden.

It’s supposed to be the happiest day of a young couple’s life. Unfortunately, that special day for the pair can be really expensive for friends in the party.

“I’ve definitely seen it before, where brides are expecting certain standards and they are asking friends who maybe don’t have the budget to meet those standards. Such as destination bachelorette parties or bachelor parties, or elaborate bridal showers,” said Thorpe.

According to CompareCards, 58% of bridesmaids and 61% of maids of honor felt pressured to spend money on bridal party-related expenses – and many say the financial pressure strained their relationship with the bride.

Wedding planner, and owner of Priceless Events, Courtney Thorpe, says the best way to avoid these uncomfortable situations is to consider who you’re asking to be a part of your special day.

“I think that a bride has to be very open when they’re asking bridesmaids. Because some of them just aren’t comfortable spending that so they may be better off being a personal attendant. But if they are going to ask them to do it, maybe give them some options of different places or they can choose their own dress in a different color or whatever color scheme so that they are picking with what’s comfortable with their budget as well as their body style,” said Thorpe.

Thorpe says this is a good time for a planner, not associated with the friends or family, to step in and have those awkward conversations with people. Her best advice for couples is to have all financial talks early, and understand what you’re working with.

“I think it’s really important for them to sit down right away and make a budget. And really decide where they’re comfortable with, and sit down and decide what’s most important to them,” said Thorpe.

According to the CompareCards report, a third of people who have been in a wedding in the last two years incurred debt for their friend’s wedding.