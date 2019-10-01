Weak factory report sinks stock market

NEW YORK (AP) – A surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing last month knocked the stock market lower, erasing an early rally.

The report from the Institute for Supply Management Tuesday fanned fears that the U.S.-China trade war is slowing down economic growth.

Charles Schwab plunged after eliminating commissions for online trading, escalating a price war with other online brokerages.

Rivals TD Ameritrade and ETrade Financial lost about a fifth of their value.

The S&P 500 fell 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,955.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 219 points, or 0.8%, to 26,694. The Nasdaq gave up 47 points, or 0.6%, to 7,952.

Bond prices jumped after the ISM report as investors sought out safe assets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.62% from 1.73%, a big move.