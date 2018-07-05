Water Plant Price Tag Concerns City Councilor

The City of Sioux Falls says it needs to expand its water reclamation plant to accommodate future growth.

But the price tag of $260 million isn't sitting well with at least one city councilor.

To add on to the existing water reclamation plant, they city wants to raise utility rates to pay for the $260 million project.

"You never want to raise rates, but in a situation like this where we are at 82 percent capacity today, we have a community that's growing by 5,0000 people every year and we are bringing on regional customers in addition to that it's the prudent thing to do now is to expand our existing facilities," Kiley said in a June 29 interview.

But city councilor Theresa Stehly says not so fast.

"I think we need to back off and get some clarification," Stehly said.

Stehly wants to know exactly how fast the city is growing and even though the city had a two year study on the water plant and its efficiencies, she wants to know if the plant is really operating at 82 percent capacity.

"Right now I think they're basing that capacity overload on the rain days when people are putting their sump pumps into the floor drains," Stehly said.

Plus she says the timing of this water bill could be bad.

"Especially when we have property tax opt-outs coming with the school district for their new schools, the county for the new jail and we're also looking at spending $20-$30 million for the new safety building, the citizens are going to have astronomical property tax increase to start with I do not want to be hitting them with a 60 percent increase in their water and sewer rates, they're not going to stand for it," Stehly said.

Stehly says if there is going to be an expansion to the plant, she'd rather use the second penny sales tax to pay for it, not user fees.

KELOLAND News received this statement from the mayor's office:

"The water reclamation treatment facility is a pivotal investment for the future growth, economic development and success of Sioux Falls. As a growing community, we need to responsibly plan, budget and provide infrastructure for future needs.

As an enterprise investment, capital investments in the facility are required per ordinance to be paid through user fees. Thanks the availability a low-interest, 20-year loan from the state’s revolving fund, the City’s water customers will not see a major increase in water rates to accommodate for this investment. The City Council would need to approve this loan. Sioux Falls water utility rates may increase in future years to remain competitive and remain self-sufficient. We remain incredibly affordable for water rates, and will remain so into the future.

It's important to note the City’s current facility was constructed in the early 1980s with 75 percent federal grants. Due to a lack of federal funds, the cost to expand the capacity of the water reclamation treatment facility will need to come from customers. But, again, thanks to a low-interest, 20-year loan from the state’s revolving fund, the City’s water customers will not see a major increase in water rates to accommodate for this investment."



