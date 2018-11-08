Washington Square Welcomes Wine Bar This Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A unique new business is opening in downtown Sioux Falls this week.

At Wine Time On Main you'll be able to buy wine ranging from $30 to $6,000 per bottle.

The upscale wine bar is located in a new mixed-use development called Washington Square.

From a large painting of a Napa vineyard to a wine cellar filled with all sorts of flavors and price points, Wine Time on Main is a small space betting on a big experience.

"It's all about experience. Next it's all about the wine," Owner Cathy Novak said.

While some of the wine costs thousands of dollars per bottle, customers will be able to buy it by the glass for a much cheaper price.

"I think there are so many wine lovers in Sioux Falls who didn't have a unique experience. We just wanted to create an experience that nobody else provided in Sioux Falls for the wine lovers," Owner Bob Novak said.

Once Wine Time opens this week, there will be only one open retail space at Washington Square. The developers hope to turn that into a restaurant.

"The desire is to have something that complements downtown Sioux Falls and complements the building itself," Leasing Agent Raquel Blount said.

Blount is working to lease the space, which is more than 5,300 square feet.

"It can be subdivided, so if somebody has a 2,500 or 3,000 square foot restaurant, that would work well," Blount said.

In addition to retail, the development also has office space, parking and condos.

"I think the condos are amazing here. I think they'll be some of our best clients," Bob said.

Novak is also raising a glass to getting the restaurant space filled.

"Getting the restaurant open will be big for us. If it's a restaurant that packs people in and has a waiting list, we'll be a great overflow spot," Bob said.

An overflow that hopes to keep the wine flowing.

Wine Time is currently having a soft opening that's invitation only.

It opens to the public Friday at 3 p.m.

