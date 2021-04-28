Volunteers host Kingswood Rummage sale fundraiser for daycare teacher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week has brought some great weather for the thousands of people heading out to the 2021 Kingswood Rummage sales.

There’s a sign and a sale on just about every corner in the western Sioux Falls neighborhood, but one yard is filled with a labor of love for a local daycare director and her family.

“This one can we set right there and you can still go through it for sizing,” Organizer Kate Joffer said.



Putting on a rummage sale is no easy task.



“A lot of work yes,” Organize Molly Johnson said. “It has taken an entire village to put this on.”



Dozens of volunteers are working together to host this Kingswood rummage sale Just for Jess.

“People have just been phenomenal, parents at the daycare, Jess’s family and friends,” Johnson said.

Even the host house was provided by a parent at Jess Roe’s daycare.



“They were still looking for somebody, so I said I’m close to the Kingswood area, if you’d like to use our house, go for it, anything we can do to help Jess,” Fundraiser host Ashley Eide said.



We first introduced you to Jess last week when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“She’s taken care of all three of my kids,” Joffer said.



That’s when her daycare community quickly came up with the plan to host this fundraiser during Kingswood.



“We have three truckloads worth of stuff,” Johnson said.

Trailers full of donated items came in over the past week.



“It’s more than I thought it was going to be,” Eide said. “Our neighbors are being so thoughtful…if it doesn’t fit in my yard, its going in theirs.”



“There’s lots of stuff here,” Kingswood shopper Bonnie Whitney said.



Now shoppers are pouring in from all over the region, like Bonnie Whitney and friends who came up for the sale from Emmetsburg, Iowa.



“We come up shopping and we checked the newspapers and stuff and we like to come to the ones that are fundraisers,” Whitney said.



Finding some unique treasures while also blessing Jess’s family.



“She is a mom, she is a military wife, she is a teacher, all of those things are very relatable to everybody, and now she has an awful diagnosis and I think it’s something that will touch a lot of people,” Johnson said.



All of the money raised at the sale on 3808 S Morrow Drive will go to help Jess with her medical care at the Mayo Clinic.

Kingswood rummage sales run through Saturday.