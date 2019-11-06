VFW members vote to move into former pawn shop building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The American Legion and VFW are another step closer to moving into a former pawn shop in Sioux Falls.

Post Commander Nathan Beiningen tells KELOLAND News the VFW is committed to moving into the former Badlands Pawn building along Russell Street.

The VFW voted Monday to see if members wanted to move into the facility. Beiningen says that vote passed.

This comes about a week after the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 also voted to move out of their current building and into the former Badlands Pawn.

Beiningen says both groups are now waiting on the acquisition of the building; he says right now there is not a timeline for when that could happen.