Vern Eide purchases eastside Shopko

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new tenant has plans for the old Shopko building at East Arrowhead Parkway and South Sycamore Avenue.

Vern Eide Motorcars has purchased the building and will relocate a few of its operations this summer.

Van Buskirk commercial real estate agent Ryan Tysdal tells Your Money Matters reporter Bridget Bennett the body shop currently on 10th Street by Pizza Ranch, as well as a reconditioning center and Mitsubishi dealership will all move to that site.

The move will allow Pizza Ranch to expand; developers are also negotiating with a national retailer to take some of the space Vern Eide is leaving behind.