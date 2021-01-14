Vern Eide Marine now open in new eastside complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Vern Eide is making a big investment on the east side of Sioux Falls, transforming the former east side ShopKo into a new Mitsubishi dealership, used car lot, body shop and service center. Now they’ve added a brand new business centered on summer.

“We sure love to think about summer things on a day like today right?” Vern Eide Marine and Motoplex General Manager Ron Hinman said.

In the midst of a winter storm, it looks like lake season inside the new Vern Eide marine.

“The idea is to have people come walk around and dream about days out on the lake,” Vern Eide COO Justin Lake said.

Lake says its the first time the company has gotten into the marine business after already venturing into outdoor power sports.

“We had the idea for a couple years that maybe we would get into the marine business,” Lake said. “Then with covid coming around, we saw an absolute explosion of business in our Motoplex store with ATVS and UTVS and families just wanting to be outdoors. The trends are saying its probably going to stay that way for a while.”

Boating has become so popular during the pandemic that inventory is the issue.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge with everything going on as it has been with nearly every industry, but we really have some great manufacturers that are working really well with us. So things are turning out pretty good, we’ve got a good selection of inventory here now and a lot more coming in pretty soon,” Hinman said.

In their first few days in business, boats are already flying off the floor.

“The response from the public has been amazing, I think this is going to be even more amazing than we thought it was going to be,” Lake said.

Vern Eide Marine is now open to the public; all operations at the east side location are now open, with continued remodeling underway. The east side Vern Eide hopes to have a full grand opening later this spring.