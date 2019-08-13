Vehicle count shows slight decrease at Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) – The number of vehicles visiting Sturgis for the 79th annual motorcycle rally appears to be down in 2019.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation released the vehicle count on Tuesday.
It found over a 10-day period surrounding the rally, 499,654 vehicles entered Sturgis. That’s down from 505,969 vehicles that visited in 2018, for a difference of -1.2 percent.
The DOT broke down the count by day:
|DATE
|VEHICLES ENTERING
|CHANGE FROM 2018
|Friday, Aug. 2
|52,099
|up 5.4% from last year
|Saturday, Aug. 3
|59,572
|down -0.9% from last year
|Sunday, Aug. 4
|55,551
|up 6.5% from last year
|Monday, Aug. 5
|61,126
|up 2.9% from last year
|Tuesday, Aug. 6
|59,361
|down -1.5% from last year
|Wed., Aug. 7
|56,204
|down -7.3% from last year
|Thursday, Aug. 8
|51,540 (revised number)
|down -8.5% from last year
|Friday, Aug. 9
|45,369
|down -6.9% from last year
|Saturday, Aug. 10
|36,661
|down -2.3% from last year
|Sunday, Aug. 11
|22,171
|up 3.6% from last year
A full report about the event is expected next week on the SDDOT website.