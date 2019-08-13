Vehicle count shows slight decrease at Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) – The number of vehicles visiting Sturgis for the 79th annual motorcycle rally appears to be down in 2019.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation released the vehicle count on Tuesday.

It found over a 10-day period surrounding the rally, 499,654 vehicles entered Sturgis. That’s down from 505,969 vehicles that visited in 2018, for a difference of -1.2 percent.

The DOT broke down the count by day:

DATE VEHICLES ENTERING CHANGE FROM 2018 Friday, Aug. 2 52,099 up 5.4% from last year Saturday, Aug. 3 59,572 down -0.9% from last year Sunday, Aug. 4 55,551 up 6.5% from last year Monday, Aug. 5 61,126 up 2.9% from last year Tuesday, Aug. 6 59,361 down -1.5% from last year Wed., Aug. 7 56,204 down -7.3% from last year Thursday, Aug. 8 51,540 (revised number) down -8.5% from last year Friday, Aug. 9 45,369 down -6.9% from last year Saturday, Aug. 10 36,661 down -2.3% from last year Sunday, Aug. 11 22,171 up 3.6% from last year

A full report about the event is expected next week on the SDDOT website.