Vehicle count shows slight decrease at Sturgis Rally

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) – The number of vehicles visiting Sturgis for the 79th annual motorcycle rally appears to be down in 2019.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation released the vehicle count on Tuesday.

It found over a 10-day period surrounding the rally, 499,654 vehicles entered Sturgis. That’s down from 505,969 vehicles that visited in 2018, for a difference of -1.2 percent.

The DOT broke down the count by day:

DATEVEHICLES ENTERINGCHANGE FROM 2018
Friday, Aug. 2 52,099 up 5.4% from last year
Saturday, Aug. 3 59,572 down -0.9% from last year
Sunday, Aug. 4 55,551up 6.5% from last year
Monday, Aug. 5 61,126 up 2.9% from last year
Tuesday, Aug. 6 59,361 down -1.5% from last year
Wed., Aug. 7 56,204 down -7.3% from last year
Thursday, Aug. 8 51,540 (revised number) down -8.5% from last year
Friday, Aug. 9 45,369 down -6.9% from last year
Saturday, Aug. 10 36,661 down -2.3% from last year
Sunday, Aug. 11 22,171 up 3.6% from last year

A full report about the event is expected next week on the SDDOT website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

