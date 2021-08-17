Valkyrie and The Beast: New axe throwing venue now open in Tea

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A popular new pastime has now made its way to Tea. Valkyrie and the Beast opened this week, providing a new stop for some unique indoor entertainment.

“It’s all about where you let go at, more than anything,” Dustin White said. “You can throw one-handed, sometimes its easier two-handed.”

It’s a unique sport that’s quickly becoming popular around KELOLAND.

“It’s kind of a thing right now, its growing,” Valkyrie and the Beast owner Jaymie Zoss said. “I think a lot of people are getting into it, but it’s still not so popular that there’s a ton of places to go do it.”

Owner Jaymie Zoss decided to open this new location in Tea to help give axe throwing a more small-town feel.

“We just wanted to have a place that wasn’t necessarily mixed in with all the hustle and bustle of Sioux Falls, it’s on the outskirts because we’re small-town people and we know we don’t always want to go to Sioux Falls if we want to have some fun,” Zoss said.

“It’s a little smaller, little bit more relaxing place where you can hang out have a couple beers,” White said.

If axe throwing isn’t quite up your alley, there are plenty of other games here to keep the whole family entertained for a whole evening or afternoon.

“We have giant Jenga in the back, we have what most people know as Hammerschlagen,” Zoss said. “We also have three virtual reality rooms.”

A place for anyone age 12 and up to come and enjoy an active evening or Saturday afternoon, all year round.

“I think it’s fun to be able to do an activity where you’re being physical. You’re not just sitting there having a beer, you’re up moving around. You can get your older kids involved, kids like to be active,” Zoss said. “Everybody knows in South Dakota that winter is, its not as fun as summer, not as many things to do. But this offers an opportunity to still be able to take the family out.”

Valkerie and the Beast also features a wine selection from Strawbale winery. You can call (605)321-7006 to reserve an axe throwing lane, but the owner says walk-ins are always welcome.