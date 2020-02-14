USD Center for Professional Development adds new Spring courses in Sioux Falls

The University of South Dakota is expanding its services in Sioux Falls. The Center for Professional Development on the Community College campus in north Sioux Falls is now tripling its offerings for professional development courses.

“We never stop learning, growing and developing. The death of a leader is when they think they know it all and they’re done and they don’t need to learn anymore,” Lisa Te Slaa with the Precision Leadership Group said.

Te Slaa is an instructor for USD’s new spring courses at the Center for Professional Development.

“The two courses I’m going to be instructing are on communication and productively and time management. That type of thing you continuously need, it doesn’t matter what level you are in the company, there’s always new things to learn,” Te Slaa said.

While USD runs the program, these classes aren’t designed for college students.

“These are non credit courses designed for people who are already working. They’re usually one and two day courses, the goal is to recognize that learning is a lifelong thing,” USD Associate Dean of the Center for Professional Development said.

Halliburton is spearheading the effort to triple the available courses offered at the Sioux Falls center this spring.

“I think this really helps address the community’s workforce development needs,” Halliburton said. “Most times employers are seeking this out for their employees, they recognize that this is a competitive advantage they can have in the business landscape.”

There will be a new course offered at the USD Community College campus in Sioux Falls each week starting in March, but the Center for Professional Development also works directly with companies in the community.

“We can take courses anyplace,” Halliburton said. “We can bring them on site to a business some place and we can also bring them on for professional associations.”

An investment in employees that pays off for everyone.

“By developing your people, you keep them engaged and you decrease turnover,” Te Slaa said.

The courses are taught by USD professors and staff or by practitioners from around the community. Their website has a full list of courses being offered this spring.