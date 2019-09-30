US stocks end bumpy quarter with a gain

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks rose on Wall Street, capping another turbulent quarter with modest gains.

Technology and health care stocks led the way Monday. Apple rose 2.4% and Merck added 1.4%.

Banks and energy companies lagged the rest of the market. Raymond James lost 1.3% and ConocoPhillips fell 1.6%.

Some signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade war helped lift stocks. China said Sunday that its top negotiator will lead talks that are expected to take place after October 7.

The S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.5%, to 2,976. It rose 1.2% for the quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96 points, or 0.4%, to 26,916. The Nasdaq rose 59 points, or 0.8%, to 7,999.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.67%.