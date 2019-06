Uber has officially arrived in South Dakota.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken got in the first Uber ride in town. He says it’s great for affordability, getting around town and safety.

“Our safety, our drunk driving arrests, stuff like that have decreased since we brought ride sharing to Sioux Falls. So anytime we expand that and provide more offerings for our citizens and residents,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken said.

South Dakota is the last state in the country to get Uber.