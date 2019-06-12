Uber coming to Sioux Falls

Uber is finally officially coming to Sioux Falls.
The ridesharing service is advertising for drivers.
There is no date yet on when they will launch.
Uber also hinted to coming to Aberdeen, Watertown and Rapid City as well.
This is the map on @Uber‘s site for Sioux Falls area. It looks like the ride-sharing service will cover up to Aberdeen area and south to the Sioux City area. pic.twitter.com/6HzYa7TNxK — Michael Geheren (@mgeheren) June 12, 2019
In the Rapid City market, the map shows coverage in the Northern Black Hills, Badlands, and south to right around Mt. Rushmore. pic.twitter.com/tScgU2QQQl — Michael Geheren (@mgeheren) June 12, 2019
Uber gave KELOLAND News this statement:
“Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We are excited to confirm that in the following weeks we’ll be arriving at “The Mount Rushmore State” to bring new economic opportunities for partner drivers, a safe and accessible ride for South Dakotans, and a new mobility solution to take cars off the street in the cities where we live.”