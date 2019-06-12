Uber coming to Sioux Falls

Uber is finally officially coming to Sioux Falls.

The ridesharing service is advertising for drivers.

There is no date yet on when they will launch.

Uber also hinted to coming to Aberdeen, Watertown and Rapid City as well.

Uber gave KELOLAND News this statement:

“Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We are excited to confirm that in the following weeks we’ll be arriving at “The Mount Rushmore State” to bring new economic opportunities for partner drivers, a safe and accessible ride for South Dakotans, and a new mobility solution to take cars off the street in the cities where we live.”