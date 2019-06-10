Your Money Matters

Tyson recalls 95 tons of chicken fritters after schools found plastic parts

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 191,000 pounds of chicken fritters sold across the U.S. after getting complaints from schools about pieces of hard plastic in the ready-to-eat products. The move comes a month after the food company expanded a separate recall to include about 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips over concerns the products may contain pieces of metal.

The latest recall involves bags of fritters produced Feb. 28, 2019, and shipped to institutional food service locations nationwide but not to retailers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service n(FSIS). The affected products were not part of the food provided by the USDA for the national school lunch program, the agency said late Friday in a statement.

Tyson had advised the FSIS of three complaints from schools of foreign material in the breaded chicken product on Wednesday, according to the agency. Tyson has not received any reports of injuries or illnesses from the pieces of clear plastic and soft gray plastic in the product, the company said in a news release.

The product was produced at one plant location and sent to distribution centers in 29 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.  

