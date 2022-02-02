SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years the Empire Mall and the 41st and Louise intersection have been the center of retail in Sioux Falls. Dawley Farms quickly became a second retail hub on the east side of town.



Now a third retail center is emerging on the south side of Sioux Falls with several new developments in the works.

“I think you’re quickly seeing that south Minnesota Avenue and 85th area naturally becoming that third quadrant of retail pockets in the city,” Van Buskirk Commercial Real Estate agent Ryan Tysdal said.

It all started with the Southside Walmart opening in 2016.

“That led to Aldi and Dollar Tree and those other mid-size retailers, then that brings the smaller tenants,” Tysdal said. “It’s kind of a domino effect.”

This strip mall connected to the Walmart parking lot was the first new addition, quickly adding tenants when it first opened, but new store openings slowed in 2020 when the pandemic started.

“But over the last 12 to 14 months we’ve seen that activity come back and retail leasing has been just as busy as it’s ever been,” Tysdal said.

A lot of the new commercial activity is happening right now near this south side intersection.

“We have Starbucks coming, Little Caesars is opening a new location there, there’s a new sit-down Mexican restaurant,” Tysdal said.

He says the final retail space next to Starbucks already has multiple offers. All of the storefronts are expected to be open yet this year.

“Retailers and restaurants, they want to be nearby other successful retail and restaurants,” Tysdal said.

That’s now sparked a new mixed used development directly to the west of the Walmart parking lot.





Construction on The Crimson by Cresten Properties is already underway. It will be a four-story building with three stories of apartments and office space on the bottom floor for professionals and services.

It’s not just the south side of 85th Street seeing some new developments, there’s also growth happening to the north. There’s a new two-story office building going up this year along the north side of 85th street, just to the west of Clean Ride Auto Spa and Aldi grocery store.





Lloyd companies plans to start construction on the nearly 25,000 square foot building this spring with office space leasing available for professionals like lawyers, dentists, salons or other services.

Commercial real estate agents expect to see even more growth near this intersection spurred on by the increased accessibility to Highway 100 and the new 85th Street I-29 interchange; both road projects will be complete in the next few years.