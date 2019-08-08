Two bars help each other in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls has a new bar option.

The Treasury opened a little more than a week ago, but its already seeing success for the future of this historic building. We find out how the owners are using their two locations downtown to help both thrive.

At the corner of Phillips Avenue and 9th Street, construction of the new Hotel on Phillips is catching people’s attention. While the hotel isn’t open yet, those curious onlookers are starting to wander down 9th into the new hotel bar called The Treasury.

This spot off of the main strip might scare some business owners…

“Initially we were a little bit, just because we’re half a block down here on 9th. But I think with the attention from the hotel and just being a part of downtown, it just seems to be where everybody wants to hang out,” said Brian White, The Treasury Managing Partner.

The Treasury is owned by the same group who manages The Carpenter Bar, just around the corner on Phillips Avenue. While this may seem like opening their own competition, Managing Partner Brian White says each location helps serve the other.

The Treasury interior

The Treasury interior

The Treasury interior

The Treasury exterior

The Treasury interior

The Treasury interior

Hotel on Phillips

“Carpenter Bar is quite small, so it tends to be full a lot times on the weekends. It’s nice having the bartenders, when we’re full, be like go check out our other bar down at The Treasury. So I think it should work good,” said White.

“The classic, upscale feel really lends itself to where downtown is going. Our little, big city is growing up, and it’s super exciting to be a part of it,” said Michael Mohr, The Treasury General Manager.

Michael Mohr is the General Manager of The Treasury. He’s already hearing customers compare this new spot to bars in larger metropolitan areas.

With only a few days under their belts, The Treasury staff are excited about the future of this historic building.

“It’s a great sign. We’re super, super fortunate to have an awesome thriving downtown that lends itself to another location,” said Mohr.

White says they do expect to be even more busy once Hotel on Phillips opens. Management of the hotel tell us they plan to be opening in mid-September.



