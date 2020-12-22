Turning cupcakes into candles with Sweet Cream Candle Company

It’s the week of Christmas and for those still looking for a last minute gift, a popular local cupcake shop is now offering a unique, handmade pairing to go with the treats.

“We have Lemon Drop, Cookie Monster, the Marilyn, Razz My Berries, Salted Caramel Pumpkin,” Oh My Cupcakes! owner Melissa Johnson said.

They’re the names of some of Oh My Cupcakes! most loved flavors.

“We came up with a line of holiday cakes this year and I came up with candles to match,” Johnson said.

Now owner Melissa Johnson’s new venture, Sweet Cream Candle Company, has created candles to match the scent of your favorite cupcakes.

“I have definitely had experiments that have gone wrong, scents that I thought would work together, didn’t work at all, kind of like baking cupcakes where you think a certain flavor is going to be great and you try it out and think, maybe let’s not go with that one,” Johnson said.

Johnson hand makes every candle she sells, taking on a new challenge that also uses some of her skills from the kitchen.

“I’m learning it is definitely a science, a little bit like baking, there’s so many little nuisances and tips and tricks I’ve learned along the way and I’m still learning,” Johnson said.

While many of Sweet Cream Candles are inspired by her cupcakes, Johnson says some of the scents also have a personal connection.

“I really wanted to make each candle meaningful, something that would have a background and a purpose, something that would really tell a story, so on many of our candles there are little stories on the back,” Johnson said.

Bringing her three careers into one candle company.

“I’m a writer, a baker a candlestick maker,” Johnson said.

You can find Johnson’s hand made candles at both Oh My Cupcakes! locations in Sioux Falls and on her website.