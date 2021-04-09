Tummy Cradle, a Tea chiropractor’s creation, helps patient in COVID ICU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A unique invention by a Tea chiropractor was recently used to help a COVID patient in the Sioux Falls ICU.
“It comes from our patients laying on the table, being in comfort, supporting the chest, supporting the abdomen,” Dr. Chris Lane said.
Tea chiropractor Chris Lane developed the tummy cradle in 2015 for his pregnant patients to use at home.
“If you’ve been pregnant before, you’ll know there’s just not a lot of great positions that give you a lot of relief,” Lane said.
Over the weekend, he found out this same position could also provide some much-needed relief for a COVID patient.
“I get a text that says hey its Shawn, I will pay you double if you will get me one of those things to the COVID ICU,” Lane said. “He goes, I need to lay on my stomach and I think your pillow would be perfect.”
Shawn Ericcson is a businessman who helped Lane figure out some manufacturing logistics for the tummy cradle, a product he remembered as he struggled to get rest on his stomach in the COVID ICU.
“He texted me six hours later and said Chris, I literally think this is saving my life right now,” Lane said.
Ericcson’s wife shared photos of him with the device on Facebook to let others in the same position know this is an option; she says it helped delay his intubation for several days.
“Shawn being a businessman, before they were going to put him into a medically induced coma, he had somebody in the room take pictures of him lying on his tummy cradle. He said, here you go, here’s some pictures, hopefully this helps you out with Sanford getting this in here,” Lane said.
Lane said his business partner had thought about using the product for COVID patients early last year, but they both forgot about the idea when their chiropractic business picked back up. Now he’s in the process of getting the Tummy Cradle FDA registered to see if it can help more COVID patients in the hospital.