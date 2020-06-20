TSP walking tour of Spitznagel homes celebrating 90th anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for something fun and unique to get you out of the house this weekend a local architectural firm has put together a walking tour showcasing their founder’s legacy in many homes and buildings around Sioux Falls.

“TSP is a multi-discipline architecture engineering firm,” CEO Jared Nesje said.

From the Midco Aquatics Center, to buildings at Sanford, Augustana, the Sioux Falls School district and more, TSP has had a hand in designing thousands of buildings across KELOLAND.

“It started with the homes in the beginning. City Hall, that came after,” Nesje said.

Architect Harold Spitznagel founded TSP in 1930, starting out with building dozens of residential homes before he got his big commercial break.

“City Hall was the first large commission for Harold,” Nesje said.

Spitznagel designed Sioux Falls City Hall in the late 1930s and quickly became one of the highest sought-out architects in the city.

“These were some of the founders, the prominent businessmen in Sioux Falls and they went to Harold for their houses,” TSP Marketing Coordinator Jill Callison.

To celebrate the company’s 90th anniversary this year, they’ve put together a walking tour of just a handful of houses in one neighborhood filled with Spitznagel homes.

“There are a list of homes in the brochure, its in the Pendar/McKennan Park area, but there are many others,” Nesje said.

The brochure includes the names of the original owners and the date the homes were built; TSP notified the current owners of the homes about the tour and they say they’re already seeing more people walking around their neighborhood.

“People are saying yes I remember that house, yes I lived there, yes my parents were so proud to be in a Harold Spitznagel house,” Callison said.

A pride TSP continues to show in their buildings that have stood the test of time.

“It’s a way to celebrate our legacy, a way to showcase our 90 years as a part of this community,” Nesje said.

You can find the walking tour maps at the Old Courthouse Museum, at TSP headquarters or you can find the map on their website.