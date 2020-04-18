Trump, Perdue announce $19 billion coronavirus assistance program through USDA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s good news for farm and ranchers struggling due to the pandemic.  

The Trump administration is launching a $19 billion program to help the ag industry.

Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue says the program includes $16 billion in direct payments to farmers, ranchers, and producers who’ve experienced “unprecedented losses”.

Another $3 billion will be used to buy fresh produce, dairy and meat for food banks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

