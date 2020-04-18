Trump, Perdue announce $19 billion coronavirus assistance program through USDA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s good news for farm and ranchers struggling due to the pandemic.
The Trump administration is launching a $19 billion program to help the ag industry.
Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue says the program includes $16 billion in direct payments to farmers, ranchers, and producers who’ve experienced “unprecedented losses”.
Another $3 billion will be used to buy fresh produce, dairy and meat for food banks.
