Trump, Perdue announce $19 billion coronavirus assistance program through USDA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s good news for farm and ranchers struggling due to the pandemic.

The Trump administration is launching a $19 billion program to help the ag industry.

Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue says the program includes $16 billion in direct payments to farmers, ranchers, and producers who’ve experienced “unprecedented losses”.

Another $3 billion will be used to buy fresh produce, dairy and meat for food banks.

🚨🚨@USDA will be providing $19billion to America’s farmers and ranchers impacted by COVID-19. Thanks @realDonaldTrump for your unwavering support for 🇺🇸 Agriculture. — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) April 17, 2020

