Trump and China tack on more tariffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The trade war with China is getting more intense. Earlier this month, President Trump announced tariffs against certain goods coming to the U.S. from China.

Now, China is fighting back. The country is hiking tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products.

After this news broke, President Trump went to Twitter with his response.

In the first tweet, Trump talks about how the U.S. has lost trillions of dollars working with China over the years.

The next says America is “better off without them”. And then he gives instructions to U.S. businesses saying, “Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.”

In the next two Tweets, Trump orders all carriers, like Amazon, FedEx and UPS to search for and refuse deliveries of Fentanyl from China or anywhere else.

This afternoon Trump posted a few more tweets, saying he’s going to raise tariffs on Chinese goods even more in retaliation.