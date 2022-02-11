SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the start of Valentine’s weekend, bringing a lot of business to area restaurants and bars. But in Sioux Falls, the holiday is just adding to an already big increase in demand for the industry.

“R Wine Bar and Kitchen, this is Nicholas,” The restaurant’s culinary director Nicholas Skajewski said while answering the phone Friday afternoon.

“The first two to three hours of my shift every day is taking phone calls telling people, no we don’t have a reservation tonight or tomorrow night,” Skajewski said.

It’s a similar story for restaurants all over Sioux Falls.

“If you go downtown or really to any restaurant, you’re either waiting to get in or finding it hard to get a reservation,” Sioux Falls Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett said.

Pritchett says sales tax data tells an even better story of just how much business has increased since the pandemic started.

“Restaurants along with lodging and other areas of hospitality took some of the biggest hits during the pandemic,” Pritchett said. “But restaurants really seemed to rebound the fastest.”

By 2021, business was back in a big way for restaurants who saw a nearly 30% increase in sales compared to 2020.

“The excitement of getting back into the normalcy of visiting restaurants and engaging with your social life again,” Skajewski said.

That excitement just continues to grow in 2022 as restaurants saw another 23% increase last month compared to January of 2021; bars saw even more of a jump, with a 41% increase in sales at the start of the new year.

“Part of that is we’re seeing a lot of growth period in the community,” Pritchett said. “We’re seeing a lot of people moving to the community, a lot of construction activity, so that’s driving some of that.”

Even with inflation increasing the cost of food, labor and menu prices at many restaurants, Pritchett says customers don’t seem to be affected by the changes.

“I think people are kind of aware of the inflation impact,” Pritchett said. “There was economic stimulus that occurred and I think people are feeling like they have more discretionary income at this time to be able to do things like this.”

“We are full at 6:30,” Skajewski said to one customer over the phone.

But the change in traffic at area restaurants is a bigger adjustment for Sioux Falls diners who are facing a bit of a learning curve when it comes to finding a table.

“Customers expect to be able to call and get a reservation for that evening and it just doesn’t work that way anymore,” Skajewski said.

His best advice is to look for open seating at the bar or book your reservation about a week in advance, especially for weekends.

“I tried to get a reservation for this weekend for Saturday night to celebrate a birthday, I was slow in doing that and didn’t book until Wednesday, so my options were to eat at 4 in the afternoon or 9 o’clock at night,” Pritchett said.

That flexibility is key If you’re still looking to make some Valentine’s dining plans. Skajewski says you may find some availability in the very early or late evening hours at some Sioux Falls restaurants.

Whenever you do get a table, a reminder to be kind and patient with your server.

“It’s hard to attract staff these days so tip extra if you get good service,” Pritchett said.

Finding staff is still a challenge for most restaurants right now and those servers and chefs are key to keeping up with the continued increased demand from customers.