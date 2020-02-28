Trend Digital conference helping local businesses expand their online reach

Digital experts from around the country were in Sioux Falls Thursday to help local businesses and marketers better expand their reach online.

“Really every business needs to do some kind of marketing, if you have a website, you should care about SEO, if you’re on Facebook you should care about Facebook’s algorithm, and if you want to show up where people are looking, they’re looking on google, so all of it really affects pretty much every business,” Chris Prendergast with Click Rain said.

Chris prendergast with Click Rain is one of many presenters at the Trend Digital conference.

“Today I’m talking about SEO and content, how you can write better words on your website to rank better in Google,” Prendergast said.

He says lessons at the conference can help every company grow.

“I think absolutely any business from start up to a super big corporation at an event like this, you’re going to get 2, 3,4 actionable ideas from each sentence that you can take back to your team and run with,” Prendergast said.

Damien Garber from Profile by Sanford had high praise for the day’s speakers.

“We just had a fantastic lunch keynote from a speaker named Dennis Yu, he’s worked with Yahoo data, he was talking about Facebook, how to micro-target your audience, deliver them a super personal experience,” Garber said.

“There are experts that have traveled from Boston, San Diego, they’re all here to tell us how to up our digital game,” Garber said.

Local businesses like the Better Businesses Bureau help sponsor the conference, helping attendees connect with more digital resources.

“There’s such great opportunity for us to really connect with people in the digital world, we want them to know how relevant the BBB is to their digital platforms, to businesses, marketing businesses, all types of businesses,” Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau said.

This year’s Trend Digital conference was a sold out event. The conference is held each year in the spring for anyone looking to grow their online presence.