SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In March the U.S. hit an all time record for gas prices with a national average of $4.33 a gallon. This week that average has dropped slightly to $4.17 a gallon, but the continued high prices at the pump are still a major burden for customers and business owners.

How one local company is hoping to offset the increased expenses in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“I have roughly 5,000 customers and I run seven trucks, six days a week,” Johnn Cressman said.

But getting to those customers means putting on a lot of miles every day.

“Roughly, they get between 4 and 5.5 miles to the gallon, depending on the size of the truck,” Cressman said.

At one to two hundred miles per truck each day, Cressman Sanitation’s fuel bill adds up fast.

“Anyone in the transport industry is really feeling the strain,” Cressman said. “In the last six months, my fuel bill more than doubled, on the verge of almost tripling in the last year.”

Owner Johnn Cressman says his company is now to the point where his rates no longer cover that fuel bill and other operational expenses.

“After running the numbers, I decided to do a temporary fuel surcharge for my residential and commercial customers,” Cressman said.

Starting April 1st, all of Cressman Sanitation’s residential customers received a $2.50 fuel surcharge on their monthly bills or $7.50 for those paying quarterly.

“In the grand scheme of things it’s not a huge charge by any means, but it’s just enough to compensate for the fuel spike,” Cressman said. “We do not want to charge more than we have to, we just need to pay our bills.”

It’s not the only expense that’s gone up for his business since his last rate increase in October 2021.

“The cost of everything has went up, the plastic carts we put out to customers, they have went out, the steel carts have more than doubled in price,” Cressman said.

It’s similar to what consumers are seeing in the grocery stores or on their heating bills. It’s why Cressman says for the most part, his customers have been understanding, knowing these kind of rate increases are becoming common in every industry.

“On the consumer side, everything has gone up. I think that’s why most people are understanding, but I think it’s also frustrating because it’s just another bill that’s going up.”

Cressman says the fuel surcharge is temporary. He sent a letter to his customers saying as soon as the national average gas prices lowers to a certain point, he will get rid of the extra $2.50 monthly charge.