SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last year was a record year for new apartment growth in Sioux Falls, but the addition of more than 3,300 multi-family housing units in just one year comes with some growing pains for traffic. In tonight’s your money matters, how long it takes to fully develop these new additions to the city.

“I purchased it before it was done and on the market,” Sioux Falls homeowner Becky Davis said.

In the four years Becky Davis has lived in her new home, the development in the southeast corner of the city has changed a lot.

“When I first moved here, from that gray house all the way down to the twin homes was a massive dirt pile,” Davis said.

While she anticipated the changes and new additions to the quiet residential development, she wasn’t prepared for what would end up going in on the southern edge.

“The apartment complex is called City’s Edge…all of the residents have to travel through this nice quiet development,” Davis said. “They have to go through us no matter what, there’s no other way to get to it on southeastern or any other major avenue.”

While traffic has already increased in the residential neighborhood, this is just the beginning. Right now there are just a couple of buildings with residents inside, but there are plenty more units getting ready to open up in the coming months.

“It started with a couple of buildings, I believe they are up to seven or something like that with more planned, there’s just tons of growth,” Davis said.

“It’s a growing pain thing we’re seeing in all our new neighborhoods,” City of Sioux Falls Traffic Operations Engineer Heath Hoftiezer said.

Hoftiezer says many new developments in all corners of the city are experiencing similar challenges as new residents slowly start to move into the freshly finished housing.

“As the developments grow and the traffic picks up in the neighborhood, we have a list of at least 100 intersections in the city that are potential to be signalized in the next 5, 10, 15 years, as those traffic counts grow enough to warrant the federal traffic signal standards,” Hoftiezer said.

He says increased traffic counts in multifamily developments also lead to additional access points down the road.

“You’ve got your first access when your development is just getting started, then you get another access as the development is getting bigger and its connecting to more of the roadway network,” Hoftiezer said.

And like the case of the City’s Edge development, the housing is often complete before the infrastructure that may have attracted it in the first place. Both Southeastern Avenue and Veteran’s Parkway have yet to be built on either side of the large apartment project in the southeast corner of Sioux Falls.

“We know it’s going to be a long time especially for Veterans to come this way,” Davis said.

A lengthy development process that comes with plenty of traffic changes along the way.

“As the neighborhoods mature, the traffic patterns just change over a ten year period as they’re developed and grow out,” Hoftiezer said.

Davis says she is hopeful traffic will improve on her street once the major roadways in the area are complete, but she’s also worried about the safety of her kids and neighbors with so much traffic going through the neighborhood right now.

“When it starts to get towards that rush hour or even on the weekends, the traffic is constant, there’s a lot of traffic through here,” Davis said.

Hoftiezer says another thing homeowners notice in newer developments on the edge of the city are fewer access points, especially from arterial roadways. It’s a design change to help limit crashes and keep traffic flowing on the main roads.