SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re feeling up to some ice cream or popsicles on our above-normal temperature December days, you could try out a new spot along Minnesota Avenue that will transport you straight to Mexico.

For Ana Coconi opening a Mexican ice cream shop is a dream come true.

“I’ve been dreaming of a place like this since I was younger because in Mexico you go and each street you can see a place like this. I always dreamed to have my own,” Ana Coconi, owner of La Michoakanita, said.

Coconi is also the owner of Giliberto’s, which is right next door to La Michoakanita. Three years ago, she began taking classes to learn how to make all of the ice pops and ice cream from scratch so she could perfect her recipes. Now, even Coconi’s son can’t pick a favorite.

“It’s really hard to choose. I have my childhood items when we’d go down to Mexico like the bubblegum popsicle. If not, like right now I’ve been enjoying the banana and Nutella popsicle as well,” Jonathan Coconi, Ana Coconi’s son, said.

La Michoakanita offers frozen treats and street snacks

La Michoakanita paletas (ice pops)

La Michoakanita milkshake

Mexican street snacks at La Michoakanita

But it’s not just sweet treats like paletas and milkshakes that you can find here, there are also multiple Mexican street snacks.

“This is really popular right now. It’s called esquite chorreado. Esquite is the name that we give to the corn and then we put mayo, nacho cheese, we put Doritos and jalapenos in there, kind of spicy,” Ana Coconi said.

Just another chance for Coconi to bring her family’s heritage here to the city she’s called home for 10 years.

“Us showing a little tradition from where we’re from and just try to show our culture,” Jonathan Coconi said.

“We just wait for everybody here to the original, traditional ice cream and ice popsicles and strawberries and cream and then mangonadas,” Ana Coconi said.

The ice cream shop is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.