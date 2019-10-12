Toyland opens with celebration inside Fleet Farm

Have you done any Christmas shopping this year? While many people would say no, there are local stores gearing up for the season right now.

We see how Fleet Farm is celebrating the holidays early.

When you walk into Fleet Farm, you’ll notice one section has changed a lot.

“A couple months ago this would have been lawn and garden. Our outside furniture and fire pits and everything like that. Then we just revamp each aisle and stick a bunch of toys in there,” said Fleet Farm General Manager, Jon Kollman.

This is Toyland. Whether you like it or not, a lot of stores are offering holiday merchandise right now. For Fleet Farm, Toyland is a chance to kick-off the season, and help people get started on their seasonal shopping.

It’s also a way to compete with online sales.

“You know, you want to see the quality of the toys. Something that Fleet Farm does really well is we do buy quality toys, and then obviously have those for sale,” said Kollman.

Toyland is open now, but Saturday morning will be the official celebration! The store will open early, at 6:00 am. There will be sales up to 50-percent off certain toys, and prizes for the first 150 guests.

“Then from 10 to 4 we’re going to have some princesses and a prince here! We’ll do some photos and some selfies and some coloring contests and just a fun event for the whole family,” said Kollman.

Kollman says this is a fun opportunity to get the family together, and get an idea of what toys your kids are drawn to before the holidays hit. Fleet Farm has been showcasing Toyland in their stores for 60 years.