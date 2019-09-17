Touring a feature home in this year’s Fall Parade of Homes

The Sioux Falls Parade of Homes is underway. While the majority of homes on the tour are between $200,000 and $400,000, there are a few over one million. We give you a sneak peek at one of the feature homes on this year’s Parade.

It looks like the entrance to a superhero lair. Actually, it’s the entrance to an underground garage. When you step inside the home, things really brighten up.

“We did some unique details here that I feel like did the best for the surroundings with these natural, beautiful borough trees,” said Jesse Deffenbaugh, Operations Manager of Deffenbaugh Homes.

This is number 24 on the list of home for this year’s Fall Parade of Homes from the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.

Deffenbaugh Homes created this oasis in the woods. They’re especially proud of the way they brought the outdoors inside.

“Enormous windows that look from the shower and tub area into the forest, the trees. And needs some privacy from the deer and turkey when you’re showering. So we implemented a switch frosted glass detail to give some privacy when you want to,” said Deffenbaugh.

If this opulent home is a bit out of your price range, you can still steal some ideas from any home on the tour. Plus, the experts will be on hand to help.

“Each house should have a member of the construction company, or development company, that is at the house. So they’ll be there to answer any questions you might have,” said Doug Top, Parade of Homes Vice Chair.

You do need to pay some money for the Feature homes on the tour. However, the money raised goes to a good cause.

“The Workforce Development program has been something that we’ve been doing a lot with. As far as raising money for the schools. So that in ten years we still have a strong workforce to continue to build homes such as like we’re doing today,” said Deffenbaugh.



For a list of dates and home addresses in the parade this weekend, head to the Parade of Homes website.