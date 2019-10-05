Tour remodeled homes in Sioux Falls this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re thinking of remodeling your home, now is the time to start planning! This weekend the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is hosting the Showcase of Remodeled Homes. We take you inside a home on Phillips Avenue that went through a major transformation!

From the outside in, this home on Phillips Avenue is all new.

“This is an old house which was balloon framed, which now is a platform frame which is safer from a fire resistant perspective. We implemented all of those new techniques and also spary foamed the whole house. So it’s essentially like a brand new house, but in an old house,” said Jarrod Smart with Jarrod Smart Construction.

This is just one of the homes on this year’s Showcase of Remodeled Homes. The annual event allows homeowners the chance to see what home trends are in style, and what’s possible in their own house!

It also lets some of the people who worked on the project get to see the finished project.

“We usually don’t get to see the final product. We deliver the material out and that’s it. So being able to see the material is fantastic,” Jay Anderson, with Hebron Brick Supply said.

This home was built in 1916 and was completely redone after 15 months of work by Jarrod Smart Construction. Even with the modern touches, there were pieces of history kept in tact or added back in.

“The pattern that’s in these balusters matches the pattern that’s in the stain glass right when you come in the front door, in some built-in’s there. So that pattern is repeated throughout the house,” Smart said.

Now, contractors like Jarrod Smart are excited to show off what they’ve been working on!

“The finishes all look great. They can just live in here and enjoy living here. So it’s incredibly rewarding. That’s my favorite part,” Smart said.

The Showcase is this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5:00 pm. Tickets to see all of the projects on the tour are 5-dollars each. You can buy those at the homes on the tour.