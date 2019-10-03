Top shows at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is boasting some big numbers, as they celebrate five years. We decided to break them down for you.

First, the number of people who came out to the Denny Sanford Concerts over the last five years. Total attendance to date is 3.2 million. The total population of South Dakota is just over 822,000. That means the Denny has hosted almost four times as many people who live in the state.

In the last five years, there have been 97 concerts held inside the PREMIER Center. 56 have been sold out. That helps the PREMIER management book even more big concerts.

If you’re curious which shows have brought the most people into the PREMIER Center, the top ten list is pretty stacked with some repeat names.

Metallica comes in at number one.

Followed by Carrie Underwood, then Garth Brooks takes third and fourth for the different shows he performed here.

Eric Church takes fifth.

And Garth Brooks comes back to finish off the list in spots 6 through 10.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND we find out how management of plan to keep up these big numbers at the Premier Center for the next five years.