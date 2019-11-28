Tips to have a successful Black Friday shopping trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas is less than a month away, and with one of the biggest shopping days at the end of this week, many people will be trying to buy gifts at a bargain price. But before you head to the stores, we have some advice for you to keep in mind.

In just a few short days, stores will be packed with shoppers ready to get a good deal. Black Friday sales draw in thousands of people.

Hailey Nold says she starts prepping to shop the night before.

“I would say the mall is a good place just because of everything there so start at Dick’s sporting goods, and make the rounds, Target is another one, we kind of plot out our night depending on where the big coupons are at,” shopper, Hailey Nold said.

Thousands of people will be joining in on the shopping, and with that in mind, the Better Business Bureau has some advice.

“Know what their warranty polices are, if you’re going to buy an electronic, know can I just take it back to the store, do I have to get in to the manufacturer, know all those things, you want the least amount of obstacles if you do have a problem,” Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt said.

Schmidt also suggests knowing a stores return policy and getting a gift receipt. But that’s not all.

“Gift cards are very common this time of year but you want to be cautious getting a gift card, do you buy it online, do you buy it directly from the store, how do you make sure it hasn’t been used already, those are all things you want to do a little bit of extra research on,” Schmidt said.

Suggestions Nold says she keeps in mind while doing her shopping.

“Making sure everything is verified checking out, checking my receipts in case something does happen,” Nold said.

Which is why Nold is prepared this holiday shopping season.

“Getting gifts for everyone at that time is pretty much my go to,” Nold said.

