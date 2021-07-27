Thinking Christmas in July: Holiday party space is already filling up fast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last year nearly all events and gatherings were cancelled during the pandemic, including many Christmas parties. But this summer, many event venues around Sioux Falls are already seeing an uptick in holiday scheduling.

“Normally they start the conversation with, we need to book a Christmas party, I know it’s 100 degrees outside, but we need to get something on the books,” Clubhouse Hotel & Suites Director of Sales Megan Greenfield said.

The Clubhouse Hotel and Suites is excited to welcome back holiday celebrations after last year’s cancellations.



“A normal year for us is by midyear booking for December,” Greenfield said. “We do have a Christmas in July promo that just went out that kind of pushes people to book their meeting rooms and guest rooms right now.”



“It’s a little weird to think about the snow when it’s 100 degrees outside and we’re under a heat advisory,” Sarah Burman, the Visitor Center Coordinator at the McCrossan Boys Ranch said.

The new Visitor’s Center at the McCrossan Boys Ranch is also running a Christmas in July campaign, hoping to fill up its first official holiday season at the new facility.



“This building was opened and dedicated in October of 2019, right before covid hit,” Burman said. “We had about 20 events booked last year and unfortunately they all cancelled or we had to cancel them.”



Now everyone at the ranch, including the horses, are thinking about Christmas during this July heatwave. This winter the animals will be the spotlight of a lot of the Christmas parties out at the ranch.

“People are able to request some meet and greets with our animals and it’s even a possibility, depending on weather, to do some sleigh rides as well,” Burman said.



The thought of enjoying some winter fun out at the ranch has holiday dates already filling up fast.



“This year people are ready to come out, they are ready to get together, we are getting multiple calls about events this fall and even into the spring,” Burman said.



And in case you’re looking to start your Christmas countdown, these venue managers are reminding people they have just 151 days to plan for the return of holiday parties.



“Some people are definitely hesitant, but we do have a good variety of holiday parties on the books already, anywhere from the end of November to the end of December,” Greenfield said. “So I would get something on the books as soon as possible.”

Your holiday parties will also be competing with weddings for event space this winter as many venues are still completely booked on weekends trying to make up all of the weddings pushed back from 2020.