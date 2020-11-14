The Thrift Shop opens in Sioux Falls, supporting addiction ministry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new thrift store opened in Sioux Falls, providing more than just a new shopping option for thrifters in the region.
The Thrift Shop is also helping people battling addiction.
“After we opened, we got a lot of good items in here,” Washed Clean Ministries founder Craig Nichols said.
The Thrift Shop just opened a few weeks ago and is already filled with a variety of items.
“They’re getting filled up. Everybody’s stuff is ending up in these places,” shopper JoEllen Klein said.
The pandemic has been a busy season for thrift stores across the country as more people are looking to save some money.
“Seems like there are more and more people visiting; you see more people than you used to at these kinds of stores,” Klein said.
At the same time, more people are looking to donate goods they’ve cleaned out after spending more time at home.
“When people donate items, they know that they’re donating to a ministry that is helping other addicts in Sioux Falls,” Nichols said.
The money raised from The Thrift Store sales and their original woodworking pieces help fund Washed Clean Ministry‘s transitional housing facility for addicts coming out of treatment or jail.
“All the funds that come through the store to help addicts struggling with the bonds of addiction,” Nichols said.
But the work is also a ministry in itself.
“It gives them purpose, gives them something to do, especially when they’re coming out of treatment for that first week or two,” Nichols said.
Pastor Craig Nichols says The Thrift Store has already become a launching pad for healing for many in the Sioux Falls community.
“People are hurting right now and this is a place where people can come and be supported, be encourage, be led to other churches, other businesses, we want to be a ministry that works in a lot of people in the community with different things,” Nichols said.
The Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the help of many volunteers. They’re always accepting donations and do pickups and delivery of larger items. Call 605-231-3235 for more information.