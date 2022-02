SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big news for a downtown Sioux Falls development.

The Steel District announced today that C&B Operations, LLC will lease out the top two floors of the office building.

The company is owned by the Burwell family, who moved to Sioux Falls from Minneapolis.

The company has grown to include dozens of John Deere dealerships in eight states including South Dakota.