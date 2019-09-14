The spookiest trends this Halloween

Are you ready for the scariest time of the year? Halloween stores are popping up around Sioux Falls! We stop by Spirit Halloween Headquarters for a look at the hottest trends in haunts this season.

Walking into the old Younkers at the Empire Mall is a lot more hair-raising these days.

“I actually saw a girl, she flew about five feet back and landed. But she was fine. She was young, so she can actually bounce back,” said Nouhoum Samake, Spirit Assistant Manager.

Every corner has a different, terrifying twist at Spirit Halloween Headquarters. The seasonal shop started the scares last week. Even in September, they’re already seeing a steady flow of customers.

“You’d be surprised. There’s a bunch of different kinds of people that come in here. Some people come just for fun. Just to see the cool animatronics that we have around. Some come with detailed plans on what costume they want. Coming from out of state, sometimes, even,” said Samake .

Assistant Store Manager, Nouhoum Samake, says customers are welcome to come in and try out the goods!

Whether that’s putting on a frightening mask, or meeting one of the moving figures kids, of all ages are getting ready for a spooky time.

“They get to see their favorite things out here. Fortnite is a big one now that people are going crazy for. See a little kid scream Fortnite and run over there. That kind of thing,” said Samake.

Spirit is also donating some proceeds to Avera this year to help children in the hospital. The money will be used for things to make them smile, like a pizza party.



