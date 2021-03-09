The South Dakota Housing Assistance Program accepting applications again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More help is on the way for South Dakotans who struggled to pay their rent, mortgage or utilities due to the pandemic.

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority is once again accepting applications to help people with housing costs. Eligible households must have experienced a financial hardship – either directly or indirectly – because of COVID-19.

You can apply online at the S.D. Cares Housing Assistance website. During the first round of allocations, the program helped more than 3,000 households.