The Social turned former pocket pool hall into new Sioux Falls event venue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the holidays getting closer, a new event venue in Sioux Falls says it’s becoming even more clear that there’s a growing need for event space in town, even so close to the pandemic.

“We were booking before we opened,” The Social owner Lynette Hofer said.

The Social opened this March, but started construction in September of 2020, right in the heart of the pandemic.



“We knew that at some point people would want to be getting back together,” Hofer said.



And that’s exactly what they’ve seen since opening.



“We have a beanbag league here that meets on Thursdays, we’ve brought in our own bands, weddings, graduations, celebrations of life, ” Hofer said.



All of these major life events happening inside what was once The Pocket, a longtime pool hall near 10th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls. A building that’s undergone a major renovation inside and out over the past year.



“We added the bar, the bridal suite and the groom’s room and made it a more modern industrial look inside,” Hofer said. “The roof has been replaced, all the electrical has been replaced, some of the plumbing, the parking lot has been replaced.”

“We loved the versatility of it, the fact that we had some lower areas, some raised areas,” Key Media Solutions owner Korena Keys said.



Local Business owner Korena Keys hosted her company’s 10th-anniversary event at The Social over the summer.

“It’s incredibly rare to have both indoor and outdoor spaces, especially in the middle of Sioux Falls,” Keys said.



Outside the new venue, the Pocket’s old sand volleyball courts have become a focal point for several outdoor weddings.



“We decided to turn the sand into an area for people to have a destination wedding in Sioux Falls,” Hofer said. “It’s set up like a beach wedding.”



And while the outdoor space isn’t a huge attraction right now, the social is still filled with indoor events this winter.



“We have multiple events here for the holidays, starting December 5th all the way to early February, people are ready to just be social again,” Hofer said.

Like many event venues in Sioux Falls, The Socials’ Saturdays are filling up fast, with some people already booking events into 2024, another reason both Hofer and Keys say more event space is needed in the city.