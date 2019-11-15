The right fit: Local father, son start custom T-shirt business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls father and son have a custom-made future for themselves, and they’re hoping it can help you. From basement business to fully blown storefront, Ethan and Ryan Corbin are hopping into their own as first-time business owners.

Father son duo Ryan and Ethan Corbin are bringing their custom T talents into the fold.

“About a year and a half ago, I bought a heat press and just started doing it in my basement as a hobby to earn a little bit of extra money,” Co-Owner of Big Frog Sioux Falls Location Ethan Corbin said

“My son was looking at something to become a full-time job, and it was like, ‘How can we take this into a retail space?'” Co-Owner of Big Frog Sioux Falls Location Ryan Corbin said

After only a year and a half, and high demand from clients, they were eventually connected with Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and it seemed the right fit.

“We went down to Florida, visited with them for a whole day, and they liked us, and we liked them and so we joined the team,” Ethan Corbin said.

Now, they’re only five days away from their soft opening and they’re ready to get things hopping. When you enter the store, you’ll be greeted by their graphic design staff.

“They’re going to end up bringing you over to a design station. If you come in having no idea what you want to put onto your shirt, they’re going to help pick your brain and figure out what’s going to be best for your fit,” Ethan Corbin said.

They have what is called a direct-to-garment printer that sticks the design onto the shirt.

“Think of an ink-jet printer. Then think of it on massive steroids. This thing is the Cadillac,” Ryan Corbin said.

“All the ink is eco-friendly, and it soaks into the fabric so it’s a part of the shirt; it’s not going to crack, it’s not going to fade or peel and it will outlast the shirt,” Ethan Corbin said.

Outlasting that is the bond between father and son.

“That’s been a blast. You know, we’ve always had a great relationship,” Ryan Corbin said.

“He’s really supported me on anything that I’ve started,” Ethan Corbin said.

“He’s got the sales… there isn’t a person that he goes and talks to that he doesn’t love to talk to. He can just sit down and converse with anybody,” Ryan Corbin said.

Looking back on their hard work and their quick success, Ryan can only describe the experience as:

“Crazy. It’s – I’m still – I walk in here, I come in the door and I look in here and I just can’t believe this is real; that we’re actually doing this,” Ryan Corbin said.

Their spot opening is on Wednesday, November 20th. You can learn more about Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More at their website.