The Passion and the Cross opens Friday; production company moving operations to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Passion and the Cross, a big Easter production opens Friday at the Orpheum theater. It’s the third Sioux Falls performance from Lights Up Productions, a company that now plans to permanently move to South Dakota.

“This Friday through Easter Sunday afternoon, we have 64 adults in the cast and about 45 kids, all from the Sioux Falls area,” Lights Up Productions Director Brent Grosvenor said.



It’s a major musical Lights Up Productions has done in Connecticut every Easter holiday for more than a decade.



“Four thousand people a year come to see it in Connecticut, so now here we are for the first time in another state,” Grosvener said.



Brent Grovesnor has operated his production company out of Connecticut for years but takes his Christian-themed shows all over the world.



“We’ve toured in 38 states, across much of Europe and had a lot of big shows in Connecticut which has been our home base,” Grovesnor said.



But now he’s decided to move his company to Sioux Falls.



“Since Connecticut was still very locked down and there was no way we could do it and South Dakota was not,” Grovesnor said. “My wife is from here, from Inwood, Iowa, she said, ‘why don’t we consider moving to Sioux Falls, making that our home base’, so I said ok, it’s a good-sized city, it’s a growing city.”



A growing city with a community of people looking to get involved.



“We’re still building our network and our team here in Sioux Falls, but we did,” Grovesnor said. “They’re not coming from one place, they’re from all denominations, from all walks of life.”

Lights Up Productions hopes to make the Orpheum Theater its permanent home. The Passion and The Cross opens Friday with the theater seating the audience at full capacity.