The Keg reclaims east side chicken legacy with new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Why did a Sioux Falls chicken restaurant cross into the east side? The answer is, to open up a new business, and once again rule its former roost. If you’re a fan of the fried chicken at The Keg, you probably know, for many years, you could only get it at one location on West 12th Street. Until now. KELOLAND News is taking you to the opening of The Keg’s east 10th Street location. Its latest step toward the future actually stretches back to its past.

It’s not even the end of the week, but for several eager customers, Wednesday was “Fry-day.”

“I got here ten minutes early, but I didn’t expect to be the first one,” Peyton Cooper said.

First-timers, and long-timers happily filled up The Keg’s new east side location for its soft opening.

“Well, I’ve been coming to the Keg probably over 40-some years,” Joyce Manahan said.

Though the Colonel may have his 11 secret herbs and spices, Manahan says it’s pretty well-known why The Keg stands out from other chicken restaurants.

“I like the chicken real well. Usually it’s a very friendly atmosphere and I like the gizzards. I love the chicken gizzards,” Manahan said, laughing.

It’s been about ten years since The Keg had an east side location. The first one opened more than 40 years ago on 10th and Bahnson. There were a few others, but the westside had been the only one left.

“Over here, they’re excited to see us more often and more regularly,” Casie Scott, general manager, said.

Scott, whose family owns the business, says it was the right time to grow. She says the business has succeeded for so long on more than just a wing and a prayer. Add some good times and a dash of nostalgia, and you have more than just chicken.

“We had one customer that’s been with us for 20 years. They had their first date here, proposed to her at one of our locations. Every anniversary they come in for dinner,” Scott said.

It’s only day one here at the east side business, but no matter where it’s at, Scott says The Keg will be with customers for the long haul.

“It’s a family recipe. We’ve been doing it for 40 years. We haven’t changed anything about it,” Scott said.