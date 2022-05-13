SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With such widespread damage, the cost of last night’s storm is quickly rising in South Dakota.

Insurance providers all over KELOLAND are calling in reinforcements to help with the growing number of claims.

“We have 4 storm adjusters coming in from out of state who will be here later today or early tomorrow, those people will be boots on the ground doing evaluations,” Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Nathan Lindeman said.

While there are some structure losses in eastern South Dakota, insurance providers say most of the claims they’re seeing are repairable.

“Usually shingles sheered off, trees laying on buildings or on vehicles are fairly common too,” Lindeman said.

But even minor damage can come with a big price tag.

“Your average roof claim is going to be between 10 and 12 thousand dollars for new shingles across the board. Fencing costs have gone up a lot the last couple years too,” Lindeman said.

The cost of these repairs are up both in materials and the skilled labor needed to fix it.

“You’re going to see issues with people who are able to do the work, 6:00 availability of materials is still an issue when you talk to people building new houses, let alone doing repairs to existing,” Lindeman said.

It’s why insurance agents and state officials are reassuring homeowners these damages will be covered and to start getting bids as soon as possible

“Do all of those things you need to do to move through your recovery, just keep track of your costs, and report those damages to your emergency manager so that they have an idea of what type of damage homes in that area have received,” Kristi Turman with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety Office of Emergency Management said.

State emergency managers are gathering data to see if this weather event will qualify for FEMA assistance, but they don’t believe the state will meet the threshold for homeowner assistance.

“Individual assistance is rare in South Dakota. We will take a look at it and if we do feel we qualify, that is something we will pursue if that’s what we need to do,” Turman said.

The state office of emergency management is also gathering data on the public buildings and infrastructure damaged across the state and asks that counties begin making those reports and assessments as soon as possible.