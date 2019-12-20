The evolution of business on Minnesota Avenue

One of Sioux Falls’ busiest roads is seeing some big changes. Several major fast food chains along Minnesota Avenue closed recently, changing the face of the area.

“We still have 20,000 to 25,000 cars a day on Minnesota Avenue,” Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services Director Jeff Eckhoff said.

It’s one of the busiest streets in Sioux Falls, connecting many commuters to downtown. But on the way, those thousands of drivers get a look at the many local businesses now scattering Minnesota Avenue.

“We get a lot of people who call in and say hey I was driving by your store,” Nathan Hults with Boss’ Pizza & Chicken & Comedy said.

The busy hub has been a great home for Boss’s Pizza for nearly 15 years.

“We are primarily a carryout and delivery business, so its really nice for us,” Hults said.

As more commercial vacancies open up in the area, its creating some unique opportunities for an eclectic mix of locally owned retail and restaurants.

“A lot of the strip malls that we’ve had are going to local businesses, you’re not seeing mall stores, you’re seeing all start ups,” Hults said.

“Minnesota Avenue is so interesting because there are some parts of it that are so new and then there are some parts of it that have been the same for years and years and years, I think that’s what we’re seeing is that transition, that aging,” Eckhoff said.

Eckhoff said many of the large chain fast food restaurants and businesses are finding it easier to build at a new location on the outskirts of town.

“We have a lot of land so its almost too easy to go out sometimes vs. redevelopment,” Eckoff said. “So as we get larger, and distances get longer and as the downtown continues to mature, you will see more infield happening.”

The redevelopment and renovation of older properties is already happening downtown, something Eckoff says will eventually spread to Minnesota Avenue.

“It will happen from the core out…you’re already seeing what PREMIER Bank is doing on the corner of Minnesota and 14th, those types of things will continue to push that development out into the core neighborhoods,” Eckoff said.

Eckoff says it can be challenging to redevelop properties along Minnesota Avenue, because the lots are smaller and already configured. It’s why the city is discussing ways to make those commercial spaces along Minnesota Avenue more appealing for future redevelopment.