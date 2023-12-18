SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to announce the addition of The CW network in the Sioux Falls market beginning January 1, 2024. This addition, combined with The CW of the Black Hills, will merge all of KELOLAND under one CW brand – The CW in KELOLAND.

The accompanying release from Nexstar highlights the impact and importance of the new reborn CW network.

The CW in KELOLAND will broadcast on channels 11.4, 3.4, 6.4 and 15.2, and will be available on most cable and satellite distribution channels.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that beginning January 1, 2024, its television stations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Panama City, Florida, will begin carrying the primetime entertainment and live sports programming of The CW Network on one of their related digital subchannels.

“The addition of CW programming to these Nexstar-owned stations will bring the number of Nexstar and partner-owned CW affiliates to 45, covering more than 39% of U.S. TV Households,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, we are very pleased to be taking this step, especially as several new entertainment shows get set to premier and ACC college basketball moves deeper into its season—WWE NXT in Fall 2024 also will be a big hit. As a result, our CW-affiliated stations will be able to offer advertisers even more opportunities to reach viewers.”

One of America’s major broadcast networks, The CW reaches 100% of U.S. households and delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week and more than 300 hours of live sports annually, as the broadcast home to LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL,” WWE NXT beginning in 2024 and NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major digital platforms.

“These stations are great additions to the CW family,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network. “Each station has a deep relationship with its viewers, advertisers, and the communities it serves, which is exactly what we look for in an affiliate—each will be a superb ambassador for our programming.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate KELOXTRA through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and soon will host The CW network its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Media Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)