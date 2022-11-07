SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the colder weather rolls in, people are pulling out their sweaters and winter clothing. Today, a local nonprofit visited residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Canton to help them stock up on clothes for the new season.

“I really looked forward to it,” Good Sam Canton resident Dolores Sandmeier said. “We don’t have the opportunity to go out and shop and they have some wonderful things that we can get here.”

“We want them to have fun and find something that they’ll wear,” The Clothesrack Boutique founder Sue Brunsting said.



That tough access to stores is something Sue Brunsting noticed when her mom was in the nursing home, so she started the nonprofit, The Clothesrack Boutique.

“We go to places like Active Generations, retirement places like Sunnycrest and a lot of the Sioux Falls nursing homes and assisted living places,” Brunsting said.



The Clothesrack Boutique visits each facility twice a year, in the spring and winter.



“I heard all of last week, people were checking with me to make sure they had money in their accounts so they could come and shop today,” Canton Good Samaritan Society Administrator Justin Jones said.



For nearly 15 years, the organization has been giving residents a chance to have something new to wear at an affordable rate for everyone.

Since their start in 2007, the Clothesrack Boutique has sold all items for just a dollar a piece.



“We sell between 200 and 3000 at a time, so we’re continually stock piling. We get a lot of donations from people,” Brunsting said.

Volunteers help to set up and tear down at each event, providing residents easy access to a new outfit and all of the confidence that comes with it.



“You feel alive when you have something nice to wear,” Sandmeier said.

If you’d like to donate clothing or volunteer with the Clothesrack Boutique, you can email Sue Brunsting at suebtnt@yahoo.com.